Train services between Chennai Egmore and Salem junction to be resumed

Salem

24 November 2021 00:20 IST

The Salem Railway Division will be resuming train services between Salem junction and Chennai Egmore station from December 2.

According to a press release, Train No.22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Jn. Tri-weekly Super Fast Express will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11.55 p.m on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and would reach Salem junction at 06.10 a.m. the next day from December 2, until further advice.

Train No.22154 Salem Jn. – Chennai Egmore Tri-weekly Super Fast Express will depart from Salem junction at 9.40 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to reach Chennai Egmore at 3.50 a.m. the next day from December 3 until further advice.

The trains would be composed of one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Advance reservations for the services would begin from 8 a.m. on November 24, a release said.