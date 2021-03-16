Train service to Mettupalayam resumes

Train services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, which were stopped in March 2020 following the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on Monday.
Salem Division of Southern Railway announced that train no. 06009 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) special train will leave Mettupalayam Junction at 8.20 a.m. to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m.
Train no. 06010 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU will leave Coimbatore at 5.55 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 6.40 p.m. The special trains will be operated on all days except Sundays and will have stoppages at Karamadai and Coimbatore North Junctions.
Resumption of the services will benefit college students and office-goers, said organiser of Namma Mettupalayam, an NGO, K.P. Rahman. “Since lockdown, they had to depend on cars and buses for the past one year,” he said. The service will also help in reducing traffic congestion on Mettupalayam Road, he noted.
However, Mr. Rahman said that the railway authorities must reduce the ticket fare of the trains, which are currently operated as special trains and increase the number of train services to benefit more commuters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath