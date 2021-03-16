Train service to Mettupalayam resumes

Train services between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, which were stopped in March 2020 following the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on Monday.

Salem Division of Southern Railway announced that train no. 06009 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) special train will leave Mettupalayam Junction at 8.20 a.m. to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m.

Train no. 06010 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU will leave Coimbatore at 5.55 p.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 6.40 p.m. The special trains will be operated on all days except Sundays and will have stoppages at Karamadai and Coimbatore North Junctions.

Resumption of the services will benefit college students and office-goers, said organiser of Namma Mettupalayam, an NGO, K.P. Rahman. “Since lockdown, they had to depend on cars and buses for the past one year,” he said. The service will also help in reducing traffic congestion on Mettupalayam Road, he noted.

However, Mr. Rahman said that the railway authorities must reduce the ticket fare of the trains, which are currently operated as special trains and increase the number of train services to benefit more commuters.