Train service between Salem and Virudhachalam cancelled on May 4

May 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

In view of engineering works at a level crossing between Chinna Salem and Pukkiravari Railway Stations in Salem – Virudhachalam section, a pair of train services will be cancelled on May 4.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06121 Virudhachalam – Salem Junction train, scheduled to leave Virudhachalam at 6.15 a.m. and reach Salem Junction at 9.05 a.m. will be fully cancelled. Likewise, Train No.06896 Salem Junction – Virudhachalam train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. and reach Virudhachalam at 1.15 p.m. will also be fully cancelled on Thursday, the release added.