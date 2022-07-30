Coimbatore

Train service between Erode Junction and Palakkad Town resumes

Staff Reporter ERODE July 30, 2022 17:51 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:51 IST

Train service from Erode Junction to Palakkad Town, which was stopped for over two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, resumed here on Saturday.

Train No.06819 Erode Junction – Palakkad Town Unreserved MEMU Express special train left Erode Junction at 7.15 a.m. to reach Palakkad Town Junction at 11.45 a.m. The train with eight car MEMU comprising two motor cars and six trailer cars will run six days a week, except on Thursdays. Earlier, K.N. Basha, vice-president of the minority wing of the District Congress Committee and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and the party workers distributed sweets to passengers at the Erode Junction.

On Friday, Train No.06818 Palakkad Town – Erode Junction train left Palakkad Town at 2.40 p.m. and reached Erode Junction at 7.10 p.m.

