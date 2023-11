November 24, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - ERODE

In view of replacement of the rail track at Erode railway station, a couple of train services between Erode and Jolarpettai will be cancelled for five days from November 25 to 29.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai train, leaving Erode at 6 a.m. and reaching Jolarpettai at 11.50 a.m., and Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, leaving Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reaching Erode at 8 p.m. will be cancelled.