August 10, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - ERODE

In view of track renewal works to be carried out at Jolarpettai railway yard, a pair of train services will be cancelled on August 12.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m., and Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled for one day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.