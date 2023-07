July 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

In view of engineering maintenance works in Jolarpettai railway station, a pair of train services will be cancelled on July 17 and 18 as given below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said train no. 06412 Erode – Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m., and train no. 06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled for two days.