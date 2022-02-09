Train passenger with jewellery worth over ₹1crore held

SALEM

09 February 2022 23:48 IST

The Railway Protection Force held a passenger with gold jewellery worth over ₹1 crore. The RPF handed over the offender to the flying squad officials at Salem.

According to RPF officials, as part of Operation Satarak, regular checks are being conducted in trains and on railway premises here.

On Wednesday, RPF sub-inspector Anilkumar Reddy conducted inquiries with a passenger travelling in Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express. The passenger Alagiri from Coimbatore was travelling to Chennai and he was found in possession of gold jewellery.

According to the police, the passenger was transporting the jewellery evading tax. RPF personnel handed him over to the tax authorities. The passenger was found in possession of 3.9 kg of gold jewellery worth about ₹1,78,54,200. As per the GST Act, the passenger was imposed a fine of ₹10.71 lakh.