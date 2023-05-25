Train between Erode and Jolarpettai speeded up

May 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

A pair of trains running between Erode and Jolarpettai has been speeded up, thus, reducing the journey time.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that currently train no. 06845 leaves Jolarpettai at 5.15 a.m. and reaches Erode at 10.35 a.m. As per the revised timings, the train leaves Jolarpettai at 5.15 a.m. and reaches Erode at 10 a.m. The journey time is reduced by 35 minutes.

In the return direction, train no. 06846 leaves Erode at 4.10 p.m. and reaches Jolarpettai at 9.30 p.m. The train will now leave Erode at 5.35 p.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 9.55 p.m. The journey time is reduced by one hour, the release added.