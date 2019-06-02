Traffic to be diverted for UGD works

Following Underground Drainage works under the Smart Cities Mission at Ammapettai here, the Salem Corporation has diverted traffic on the stretch from June 5.

Under the Smart cities Mission, the Corporation is laying underground drainage pipelines at Chinna Kadai Veedhi here and the works for the project would begin by June 5. Considering the works, the Salem Corporation has diverted traffic in the stretch.

According to a release, in the first phase, UGD lines would be laid between Pattai temple and Co-optex here. Motorists, city route buses from old bus stand to Ammapettai can ply on the regular route. Motorists and buses moving towards old bus stand via Ammapettai would have to divert via Nanjampatti junction-TMS Kamala junction – Town railway station – Palace theatre junction stretch to reach old bus stand. The Corporation has advised public to use the alternate route until UGD works are over.