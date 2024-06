In view of the works to be undertaken at the flyover under construction along Avinashi Road at Hopes College stop, the city police have announced diversion of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles with effect from June 23.

Accordingly, the vehicles will be diverted at Pioneer Mill Junction towards Vilankurichi Flyover, Gandhima Nagar, Thaneer Pandal Road, and S. Bend, and turn to the right towards Tidel Park Road to get back to Avinashi Road.