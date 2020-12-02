Traffic surveillance cameras begin functioning in the Nilgiris

Traffic and surveillance cameras fitted to clampdown on motorists violating traffic rules have begun functioning in the Nilgiris district from Tuesday.

The district police have fitted Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and surveillance cameras at Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam town recently. The overview cameras will be able to track all vehicles passing through the town and proceeding towards Gudalur, Kotagiri and Coonoor.

In a release, the district police said the cameras would be connected via fibre optic cable to the district police control room, from where the cameras could be remotely monitored.

The district police also said the cameras would be linked shortly to the National Informatics Center server, where the images from the cameras could be cross-verified with the vehicle registration details of the owner. An e-challan would then be issued with the owner of the vehicle getting a message on his registered mobile number about the violation and the fine imposed. The motorist could pay the fine online through the specified web portal.

After the inauguration of the cameras on Tuesday, the Nilgiris district superintendent of police V. Sasi Mohan said there were over 2,500 CCTV cameras across the Nilgiris, with each of the 16 border check posts having at least four cameras installed for surveillance purposes.