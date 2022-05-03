Traffic snarls in Coimbatore City slow down ambulances

Traffic snarls, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening, are affecting the hassle-free movement of ambulances in Coimbatore city.

Ambulances getting stuck in the traffic has become common on Avinashi Road due to the ongoing construction works of the elevated corridor from Uppilipalayam and Goldwins. The average response time of 108 ambulances, which is operated by GVK EMRI in association with the Health Department, has increased from 10 minutes to 12 minutes, said an official.

The response time denotes the time taken by an ambulance to reach the place of emergency after receiving alert from the centralised call centre. Though the ambulances are stationed at strategic points to minimise the response time, traffic blocks prevent them from achieving better response time.

The highest percentage of blocks are on Avinashi Road where barricades have been erected at many places for the construction of pillars for the elevated corridor. Gounder Mills on Mettupalayam Road and Athupalam are also witnessing heavy traffic blocks that affect swift movement of ambulances.

Mathew Paul, who operates a fleet of private ambulances in the city, said the traffic blocks were causing delay in the emergency response service. “The traffic police personnel do their best to clear the blocks,” he said. According to a 108 ambulance pilot (driver), traffic blocks are high in the city from 7.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A senior police officer said that the traffic blocks on Avinashi Road were mainly due to the construction activities and not due the fault with the traffic enforcement. The official added that the police have been taking all necessary measures from their side to ease traffic flow.