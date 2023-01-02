Traffic snarls common at beautified D.B. Road junction in Coimbatore

January 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The beautified junction on D.B. Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore has become a landmark for its aesthetic elements, including an ornamental clock tower at the centre. But, it has become a spot for traffic chaos as it lacks traffic signals and a majority of motorists fail to follow the roundabout rules.

Sources with the police said that traffic snarls occur frequently at the junction as there are no signals. The junction was beautified with stone pavements and the ornamental clock in the middle as part of the D.B. Road model road project, which was executed at a cost of ₹27 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The redesigned road was opened in February 2021 after the Corporation carried out various works for nearly two years.

District Road Safety Committee member K. Kathirmathiyon said that the place used to be an important junction in the past, too, and it had traffic signals as early as in the 1990s. Now, the number of vehicles has increased manifold.

“The junction was beautified after removing the existing traffic signal. It is learnt that non-governmental organsation ‘Uyir’ is ready to install signals at the junction through sponsors. However, the Corporation, which removed the signals, is against digging the junction to lay cables to connect signals. The civic body should have installed ducts underneath during the road, keeping in mind the future needs. Now, motorists and the traffic police personnel are suffering from the inaction,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

According to Mr. Kathirmathiyon, the traffic police and he himself had sought reinstallation of signals several times at the District Road Safety Committee.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the police were looking for a suitable design to solve the traffic chaos at the junction.

Sources with the Corporation said that the civic body differed from digging of the stone pavements of the junction for the installation of traffic signals, considering the huge amount of money invested for the beautification and the growing traffic congestion in the city.

Also, the Corporation was yet to get suitable design from stakeholders involved, they said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that the civic body is not against the installation of traffic signals at the junction which has become a landmark in the city. The Corporation’s aim was to balance safety and beauty, he said.