January 01, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several ambulances that were heading to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) got stuck in the traffic snarl caused by the New Year celebration at Valankulam in Coimbatore city on Sunday night.

Sources with the police said that heavy traffic on Tiruchi Road and Sungam – Ukkadam bypass delayed over 10 ambulances to the tertiary level hospital. Some of the ambulances faced a delay of about 20 minutes.

They said that around 30,000 people thronged on the sides of the bypass, the tank bund and park areas to witness the laser and drone show organised by the Coimbatore Corporation in association with a private agency.

The two major roads to CMCH, namely Sungam – Ukkadam bypass and Tiruchi Road, witnessed heavy traffic congestion from evening when people started heading to the location.

An ambulance driver said that the authorities could have made arrangements to avoid choking of emergency service vehicles in the traffic jam.

Due to the lack of parking facilities, people parked vehicles on the sides of the roads, adding to the congestion. The police had a tough time in regulating vehicles and clearing traffic snarls.

“Lack of parking space was the main reason for the traffic snarls. The situation worsened when thousands of people gathered at the location with their vehicles,” said a police officer.

The civic body organised the celebrations amid concerns raised by nature enthusiasts who wanted to cancel all the programmes to protect the biodiversity of the water body. The civic body later dropped plans to release 20,000 Chinese and electric lanterns during the celebration.