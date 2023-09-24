September 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 60 traffic signals in Coimbatore city are blinking at the mercy of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) as a sum of ₹ 1 crore to be paid towards the power consumption charges of these signals is pending .

Secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member District Road Safety Committee K. Kathirmathiyon claimed that power consumption charges of these signals have not been paid since 2018. The huge arrears came to the attention of the Tangedco chairman during a recent internal review meeting, in which a decision was made to take up the matter with the Home Secretary.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon claimed that power connections of the majority of these signals are still in the names of advertising firms and their owners. They had been paying electricity bills by displaying advertisements and hoardings on traffic signals. However, the practice came to an end after the Madras High Court issued a ban on advertisements and hoardings on traffic signals in October 2017, on a plea filed by Mr. Kathirmathiyon. Though the State government had instructed all the District Collectors to remove such advertisements, it failed to make alternative arrangements.

“Their contracts were not renewed after 2017 and electricity charges of the signals were not paid from 2018. Advertisers say they no longer have a role in the matter. Tangedco is also in a fix as it cannot approach the police, district administration, Corporation or Highways Department for the arrears,” he said.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon wanted the State government to allocate a separate fund to pay electricity charges of traffic signals in all districts, as done in Chennai. Besides, the government should identify the department (police or local body) and entrust them with the task of maintaining traffic signals. New power connections for signals should be issued in their names.

“In many cities other than Coimbatore, traffic signals are maintained by advertisers by placing advertisements, which amounts to contempt of court. Such advertisements also violate the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress as they draw attention of motorists and cause accidents,” added Mr. Kathirmathiyon, who has written to the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Transport Commissioner on the issue.

An official from the Coimbatore Corporation said the local body was in charge of maintaining the signals. The police said the Coimbatore City Police were not getting funds to pay the electricity bills of traffic signals.