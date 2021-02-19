Traffic signals become operational at GH roundabout in Erode

Traffic signals at the GH roundabout here have been made operational on Friday on a trial basis to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.
Five roads, Perundurai Road, Nasiyanur Road, Mettur Road, E.V.N. Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road (earlier Brough Road) meet at the junction which is the busiest traffic point in the city. A flyover connecting Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and E.V.N. Road was constructed to ease traffic congestion at the junction. Later, a temporary roundabout was created to ensure that vehicles move freely. However, chaos continues to prevail at the junction due to increase in vehicle movement on all the five roads. Hence, the district police have resumed the operations of traffic signals from Friday.
Earlier, during peak hours, traffic police personnel regulated the traffic manually while during non-peak hours, automatic traffic signals were operational. But, motorists complained that the waiting time was high and wanted the timings reduced. They said the signals only delayed vehicle movement causing congestion. However, senior officials said traffic regulation was implemented on a trial basis and the problems in implementation, including reducing the waiting time, would be studied and rectified. “We want to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and prevent accidents at the junction,” they added.
