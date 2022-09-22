Traffic resumes at railway underpass at Kollampalayam in Erode

Traffic resumed at the railway underpass at Kollampalayam on Erode – Palani road after restoration works were completed here on Thursday.

The State Highways Department began work on June 19, 2022, and rectified the water logging problem, re-laid the damaged concrete floors and also trimmed the retaining walls. Also, drainage channels on both sides of the roads were desilted. While heavy vehicles were not allowed in one stretch during the works, two-wheelers and four-wheelers were allowed in the other stretch when works were in progress.

A senior engineer said that all the work helped to improve the width of the road from 14 feet to 19 feet and vehicles can move freely without congestion. The engineer said that water logging will not be a problem in the coming days as leakages were arrested. “Earlier, vehicles were operated at 5 kmph speed on the two-way stretch leading to traffic congestion throughout the day. Now, vehicles ply at 30 kmph speed and the flow of vehicles is not disrupted”, he added.

Though works were estimated to be completed at ₹50 lakh, arresting seepage work consumed time and also increased the cost by another ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. Road users said that this is the first time in over 20 years that restoration works were carried out at the underpass that serves as an important stretch for vehicles to enter and leave the city. Medians were placed and vehicles were allowed to use the road in both directions.