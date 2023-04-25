ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions announced in the Nilgiris

April 25, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Traffic restrictions have been announced in the Nilgiris district from April 26 in view of the summer festival.

District Collector S.P. Amrith and Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar told reporters that buses from Udhagamandalam bound for Coimbatore and Erode would be allowed only via Kotagiri. Similarly, vehicles from the plains to Udhagamandalam would have to take the Buriliyar-Coonoor route.

The Horticulture Department, Tourism Department and the district administration have come together to host the summer festival. To enable easy movement of tourists in and around Udhagamandalam, circuit bus facility is being launched. Heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter the Nilgiris from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place at Dodabetta peak too.

The Collector appealed to the tourists to avoid using plastic items.

