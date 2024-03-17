Traffic regulations in Coimbatore on March 18, 19 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit

March 17, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have announced traffic regulations in Coimbatore city on Monday, March 18, in view of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Saibaba Colony to the head post office at R.S. Puram in the evening. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to enter the city from 6 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles coming from Avinashi Road to Sathyamangalam Road or Mettupalayam Road or Gandhipuram can take a diversion via Thottipalayam Pirivu, Kalapatti and Saravanampatti. Vehicles from Avinashi Road to Trichy Road and Pollachi Road can pass via L&T bypass, Chinthamanipudur and Singanallur. Motorists have been asked to avoid movement via 100 Feet Road flyover via Sri Ramakrishna College junction, Sivananda Colony - Mettupalayam road, D.B. Road, Brookfield Road and Avinashi Road old flyover from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

All motorists have been asked to avoid Avinashi Road from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

Vehicles from Trichy Road to Sathyamangalam and Mettupalayam Roads have been asked to pass via Ramanathapuram junction, Lakshmi Mills junction, Government Women’s Polytechnic College junction, Avarampalayam Road and Ganapathy. The police have instructed motorists to avoid vehicular movement towards Hope College, Peelamedu and Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science.

Vehicles to Avinashi Road from Sathyamangalam Road via Ganapathy and Gandhipuram should take a left turn at Saravanampatti checkpost and pass via Kalapatti to their respective destinations. Vehicles from Sathyamangalam Road to Trichy Road, Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road should pass via Ganapathy, Avarampalayam flyover, Women’s Polytechnic junction, Lakshmi Mills junction and Ramanathapuram junction.

Light motor vehicles from Mettupalayam Road to the city can take a left turn at Thudiyalur junction and proceed via Saravanampatti. They can also take right turns below G.N.Mills flyover to pass via K.N.G. Pudur or below Kavundampalayam flyover to pass via Edayarpalayam.

All buses that ply from Mettupalayam Road to the city should take a left turn at Sanganur road junction and pass via Kannappa Nagar and Ganapthy to reach Gandhipuram.