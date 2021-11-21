Traffic regulations in Coimbatore city on Monday, Tuesday

Coimbatore city police have announced traffic regulations in the city on Monday and Tuesday in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Chief Minister will attend government functions at VOC Grounds on Monday and at the Coddissia Trade Fair Complex on Tuesday.

The police said in a release that large numbers of beneficiaries and party workers are expected to attend the functions due to which traffic congestion is anticipated on Avinashi Road and adjoining roads on the two days.

The police have advised students, office-goers and the public to advance their journey and take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. People who visit Coimbatore airport, railway station and major bus stands have also been asked to plan their trips conveniently.

Users of heavy vehicles have to get prior permission from the police to enter Coimbatore city limits on the two days.

According to the police, heavy vehicles will not be allowed inside Coimbatore city from 6 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Vehicles heading to the city from Avinashi Road should take diversions at Thottipalayam Junction and Goldwins to reach Sathyamangalam Road via Kalapatti. Another diversion will be in place at Nava India Junction to reach Mettupalayam Road via SNR College Road and 100 Feet Road.

Buses to Gandhipuram from Tiruchi Road should pass through Classic Tower Junction, Lanka Corner, Goodshed Road and Dr. Nanjappa Road. Buses should not take East Club and West Club roads from Sungam to enter Race Course or LIC Junction.

Vehicles entering Avinashi Road from the old flyover should take a right turn at Uppilipalayam (JM Bakery junction) to reach Tiruchi Road via Red Cross Junction and Railway Station Road.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road are allowed to enter Circuit House Road to reach Sungam and Tiruchi Road. But vehicles from Sungam and Puliyakulam will not be allowed to enter Avinashi Road via Circuit House Road. Such vehicles should take Red Fields Road and Pankaja Mill Road to reach Lakshmi Mills Junction.

Vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between LIC Junction and The Hindu office. Vehicles are not allowed to enter VOC Grounds or LIC Junction from Park Gate Junction and from Dr. Balasundaram Road via ATT Colony.

Buses from the central bus stand to Salem, Tirupur, Avinashi and Palladam should reach Avinashi Road via Gandhipuram Junction, Aarvee Hotel roundabout, Women’s Polytechnic College and Mani School Junction and Lakshmi Mills Junction. City buses from Gandhipuram bus stand to railway station, Ukkadam Athupalam and Selvapuram should also take the same route and reach Tiruchi Road via Pankaja Mill Road.

While vehicles from Mani School Junction are not allowed to enter Avinashi Road via GKNM Hospital Road, while vehicles from Avinashi Road can use the route to reach Mani School Junction.

Buses from railway station to Gandhipuram should pass through Huzur Road, Anna Statue Junction and Dr. Balasundram Road. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter LIC Junction from Huzur Road.

Buses to Gandhipuram via Ukkadam and Town Hall should pass through Oppanakara Street, Old Post Office Road, Avinashi old flyover and Dr. Nanjappa Road.

Drones not allowed

Due to security reasons, public will not be allowed to fly drones in the city limits on Monday and Tuesday, the police said.