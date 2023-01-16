Traffic regulation in Coimbatore today for ‘Kaanum Pongal’

January 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have made temporary arrangements for vehicle parking near leisure spots in Coimbatore city and announced traffic regulations for heavy vehicles from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday for ‘Kaanum Pongal’.

People who come to Valankulam should park their vehicles on the northern bund of the tank (behind the TNSTC depot). Those who come to D.B. Road at R.S. Puram can park their vehicles on Shastri ground and parking yards of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Visitors to the Big Tank (Periyakulam) at Ukkadam can park their vehicles at places near S.H. Colony (Opposite Ukkadam police station).

Heavy vehicles heading to Palakkad Road from Singanallur side of Tiruchi Road should take a left turn at Ramanathapuram junction to go via Nanjundapuram road, Podanur, Sarada Mill Road and Sundarapuram. Heavy vehicles from Palakkad Road to Tiruchi Road should go via Kuniyamuthur, Sunnambu Kalvai, Athupalam, Podanur and Nanjundapuram to reach Ramanathapuram junction. Heavy vehicles to the city from Puttuvikki have to go via Sethuma Kalvai check post, Sivalaya junction, Ramamurthy Road and Gandhipark.

As an event related to the Road Safety Week is scheduled to happen on D.B. Road on Tuesday, the police may regulate traffic at the roundabout on the road based on necessity, said a release.

