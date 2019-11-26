‘Traffic’ Ramasamy threatens to file contempt petition against Palaniswami

Social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy on Monday threatened to file a contempt petition against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his comments claiming that there was no direction from the Madras High Court against erection of flagpole.

“It is really unfortunate to see a Chief Minister speaking like this,” he told mediapersons at the Coimbatore Railway Station, noting that there was an order to this effect by the Madras High Court. The accident, which involved 30-year-old N. Rajeswari falling off of her two-wheeler as she tried to avoid the tilted AIADMK flagpole on November 11, was a violation of Articles 226 (power to issue orders or writs by High Courts), 14 (Equality before law) and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, he said.

“Police have no right to give permission [to erect flagpoles],” Mr. Ramasamy said, adding that the authority lies with either the District Collector or the Corporation Commissioner.

Inquiry on parking fees

Mr. Ramasamy said that the purpose of his visit to the Coimbatore Railway Station was to follow-up a complaint he received about exorbitant parking fees levied by contractors at the railway station. “Through court, I'm going to challenge this,” he said. Mr. Ramasamy said that he received this complaint about Coimbatore Railway Station from a person in the United States.

A railway official clarified that Mr. Ramasamy was referring to the premium parking charges introduced at the station, which varies from ₹ 50 per hour to ₹ 400 for 12 hours.

“The rates have been fixed by Southern Railway,” the official said. The regular parking fees at the railway station are ₹ 25 for four hours and ₹ 60 for 12 hours, the official added.