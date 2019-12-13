Traffic policeman suspended

A traffic sub-inspector was suspended by the Salem City Police on Wednesday after a video of the official issuing ‘unpaid’ challan after charging a motorist for traffic rule violation went viral on social media.

Recently, traffic sub-inspector Govindaraj, while conducting vehicle checks near Mulluvadi level crossing here, stopped a rider for not wearing helmet while riding two-wheeler and the rider was fined. However, receiving the cash, the official issued ‘unpaid’ challan to the rider and refused to give a proper explanation for the incident.

However, a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Based on complaints by social activists, Govindaraj was first transferred to Armed Reserve police and later suspended by City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar based on investigations conducted by Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S.Senthil.

Jayasheelan, a social activist, alleged that irregularities to the tune of several crores were happening in collecting spot fines for various traffic rule violations and demanded that senior police officials take immediate action to prevent such incidents.