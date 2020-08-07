Traffic police officer attacked in Salem

A traffic Special Sub-Inspector was attacked while on duty by a person near Sooramangalam here on Friday.

Police said SSI Rajasekar was on duty near Swarnapuri when a person named Suresh Babu, who was on a two-wheeler, allegedly obstructed traffic movement. The officer asked him to move and an argument ensued between them.

Suresh Babu allegedly attacked Rajasekar and the officer suffered minor injuries.

Sooramangalam police have registered a case and the charges against Suresh Babu include using abusive language and preventing a government officer from discharging his duty.