Traffic police in Coimbatore to give real time updates of city roads on Google Maps

The police have tied up with Gurgaon-based Lepton Software, a Google Maps partner in India, to provide real time traffic updates using the app ‘roadEase’

November 15, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) displays ‘roadEase’ app in the presence of Vijay Kumar Dhatwalia, Head of Data Products at Lepton Software, on Tuesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right) displays ‘roadEase’ app in the presence of Vijay Kumar Dhatwalia, Head of Data Products at Lepton Software, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The traffic police personnel in Coimbatore will soon be able to provide real time updates of traffic jams, road works and vehicle diversion on Google Maps.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said on Tuesday the police had tied up with Gurgaon-based Lepton Software, a Google Maps partner in India, to provide real time traffic updates using the app ‘roadEase’.

Under the new initiative, traffic police personnel will have the roadEase app installed on their mobile phones. They will give updates on the traffic conditions using the app and the feeds will reflect on Google Maps after being approved by the Lepton team.

“The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have already partnered with Lepton to provide the service. In Coimbatore, the police will start using the app after training in a few days,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Once the initiative is fully functional, road users will be able to find closed roads, congested stretches, and roads where works are underway on the Google Maps. It will also suggest alternative routes that motorists can use, he said.

Vijay Kumar Dhatwalia, Head of Data Products with Lepton Software, said roadEase was introduced in 16 cities across the country and it was actively functional in eight cities. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Coimbatore are the two cities where the police would use the app, he said.

