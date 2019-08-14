Traffic police get e-challan devices

A total of 16 e-challan devices were handed over to traffic police officers at an event held here on Tuesday.

The devices were distributed by Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar. According to police, the e-challan device enables personnel to collect fine from traffic offenders using debit/credit cards.

If the traffic offenders could not pay the fine on the spot, a slip would be generated by the device that can be used to pay fine at any State Bank of India branches, sources said.

Another feature of e-challan devices is the integration of its online system with Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which enables the police to trace the address and other details of the traffic offender by simply using the licence plate number. History of previous traffic violations and the fine levied could also be accessed using this device, according to sources.