Traffic police collect ₹ 97.19 lakh fine in 24 days in Coimbatore

November 18, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The traffic police have collected ₹ 97.19 lakh in fine from road traffic rule offenders in 24 days in Coimbatore city, after the State government enforced the enhanced spot fines under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

According to the police, a total of ₹ 97.19 lakh was imposed as fine on motorists who were found involved in eight major traffic offences, namely speeding, signal jumping, overloading goods carriage, transporting persons in goods carriages, speaking on mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without fastening seat belt and riding two-wheeler without helmet.

The police said that a total of 7,636 cases were registered by the traffic east and traffic west units in the city for the eight types of violations in the 24 days starting October 24.

As per the statistics shared by the police, the highest number of cases and fines were collected from persons who rode two-wheelers without helmet in the city. The police registered 5,892 cases against those who rode two-wheelers without wearing helmet and collected a total fine of ₹58,92,000. As per the revised spot fine, riding two-wheeler without helmet and driving without fastening seat belt will attract ₹ 1,000 fine, as against the ₹ 100 collected earlier.

The revised spot fines for other offences as against the old fine (in bracket) are: speeding - ₹ 1,000 (₹ 400), signal jumping - ₹ 500 (₹ 100), speaking on mobile phone while driving - ₹ 1,000 (₹ 100), driving under the influence of alcohol - ₹ 10,000 (₹ 2,000), overloading in commercial vehicle - ₹ 20,000 (₹ 2,000), carrying person in goods vehicle - ₹ 500 (₹ 100).

A total of 276 cases were registered against those found driving under the influence of alcohol and fine to the tune of ₹ 27,60,000 was imposed on them.

Officials with the traffic police said that City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan had instructed the personnel to strictly impose the revised spot fine on those found violating road traffic rules.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Ashokkumar said the police would be buying more speed guns and breathalysers to conduct vehicle checks.