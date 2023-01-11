Traffic police clamp vehicles in ‘no parking’ zone in Coimbatore city

January 11, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Traffic Intelligence Wing of Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday clamped vehicles that were parked in ‘no parking’ zones in the city.

Ten four-wheelers and an auto rickshaw that obstructed traffic flow near the Collectorate, BSNL office, and District Police Office on the State Bank Road were clamped. The violators were fined ₹ 500 each under the sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The traffic police have taken steps to curb unregulated parking of auto rickshaws near the Coimbatore Railway Station. A senior police official said that similar drives would be conducted throughout the city in the coming days.