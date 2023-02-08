ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic islands to come up on arterial roads of Coimbatore city  

February 08, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works to construct a traffic island progressing near Kikkani School on Brooke Bond Road in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation has decided to construct roundabouts at a few places in the city, where the traffic police have made new traffic regulations, with private partnership.

To ease the movement of vehicles and to avoid traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours, the traffic police wing of the Coimbatore City Police has introduced temporary roundabouts in a few areas of the city.

The traffic police have introduced roundabouts on a trial basis at Kikkani School Junction on Brooke Bond Road, Cowley Brown Road Junction on Thadagam Road, Chinthamani signal on Mettupalayam Road, and Sungam Bypass Junction.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) N. Mathivanan said after consulting various stakeholders, including the Highways Department, Coimbatore Corporation, and the district administration, the police have come up with this initiative. The traffic islands will reduce fuel consumption and pollution as the motorists are not required to stop their vehicles till the signal turns green.

He also added that the traffic police have carried out a study with an aim to decongest the arterial roads in the city. The State government has already sanctioned ₹90 lakh to modify the Sungam Junction. Steps are under way to explore the possibilities of such kinds of roundabouts on a few other roads in the city, which will further reduce traffic congestion.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said, based on the inputs from the traffic police, the Corporation has called for an expression of interest from private companies to contribute for constructing traffic islands through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Kirtilals, a jeweller, has come forward to contribute for the traffic island near Kikkani school.

She also added that the Corporation has been carrying out remodification works at 34 roundabouts in the city. The civic body has completed works in 17 places, and the rest will be completed before the Corporation budget 2023.

