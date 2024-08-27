Traffic islands being established on Perundurai Road in Erode to reduce accidents

A 200-metre stretch at Veppampalayam on Perundurai Road, identified as a major accident zone, is undergoing modifications to reduce vehicle speed and improve pedestrian safety.

The area, known for its numerous accidents leading to grievous injuries or fatalities, was marked as an “accident black spot”. The district administration, taking note of the issue, instructed the State Highways Department to study the problem and prioritise rectification measures. Inspections revealed that the road’s width encourages high-speed overtaking, particularly by buses, leading to frequent accidents.

Temporary measures like placing barricades only resulted in traffic congestion, especially with over 130 buses from local colleges and schools using the road daily. A specialised technical consultant was brought in to suggest solutions, with participation from school and college administrations. Although the idea of a roundabout was considered, it was dismissed due to insufficient space. Instead, the decision was made to widen the median and create traffic islands to ensure smoother traffic flow at reduced speeds.

An engineer told The Hindu that ₹97 lakh was allocated from the Road Safety Fund for the construction of these islands, and the work is nearing completion. The reduced road space due to the islands has already helped to decrease vehicle speeds. Pedestrian crossings are also being established, and all work is expected to be completed within a month.

A report revealed that in July 2024, the district witnessed 213 accidents, resulting in 50 fatalities, 160 minor injuries, and three severe injuries. Efforts are ongoing to reduce accidents across the district, according to an official.