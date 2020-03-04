Coimbatore

04 March 2020 00:40 IST

In view of the Koniamman Temple car festival on March 3, the city police have announced traffic diversions from noon to 8 p.m. Vehicles entering the city from Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road will have to take the Ukkadam - Sungam bypass to reach Classic Towers junction or Sungam to proceed to their respective destinations.

Vehicles from Avanashi Road and Tiruchi Road will not be allowed to take the Vysial Street towards Perur, instead they will have to take the Ukkadam junction, Perur Bypass Road and Shivalaya Theatre Road to proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur Road to city via Chetty Street and Raja Street should take Sullivan Street to reach Gandhipark and proceed further.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on KG Street, Vysial Street, Oppanakara Street and Raja Street.