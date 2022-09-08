Traffic diversions introduced in Coimbatore to ease flyover works, reduce congestion  

The police have appealed to motorists coming from Madukkarai side to the city to use the alternative route from Kovaipudur to reduce congestion at Athupalam and Ukkadam. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The traffic police have appealed to the public to use the available alternative routes to reduce congestion in places such as Avinashi Road and Ukkadam to Athupalam where flyover works are currently under way.

The police have advised motorists coming from Palakkad Road, Madukkarai, Sugunapuram and Kuniyamuthur to take a left turn at Kovaipudur and pass via Kulathupalayam, Ashramam School and Sundakkamuthur tank to reach Puttuvikki road to enter the city. This route will help motorists bypass the traffic jam at Athupalam to Ukkadam stretch during the peak hours.

Similarly, vehicles to Ukkadam from Pollachi Road, Podanur and Sundapuram have been asked to take the alternative route via Nanjundapuram road and Ramanathapuram junction to reach the city.

From Kalapatti Road, vehicles can now enter Avinashi Road straight through the airport junction (SITRA junction). They need to go till Kovai Medical Center and Hospital to take a U turn. The police said the U turn in front of KMCH had been closed for the construction of a pier for the flyover.

Vehicles to KMCH that come from Chinniyampalayam side have to take a U turn at the airport junction to reach the hospital. Vehicles from the airport can now enter Avinashi Road at SITRA junction and they need to go till Kasturi Sirinivasan Art Gallery to take a U turn, the police said.