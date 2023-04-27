Traffic diversions in the Nilgiris ahead of summer festival

April 27, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Nilgiris district police have made several changes in the traffic pattern for vehicles coming to Udhagamandalam, with 160 personnel drawn from Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur to manage traffic.

According to K. Prabhakaran, Superintendent of Police, vehicles going to rose garden will have to take the Alankar junction. While coming back, they have to go via Chamundi junction, as the road to Bombay castle has been closed.

Vehicles going to garden from Charing Cross will have to go via Sacred Heart Church and in the return direction, they have to take Kotagiri road.

For boat house, vehicles will have take Darshan hotel road, and Jaishanthi hill bunk road is made one way. Vehicles coming to Udhagamandalam from Gudalur will go to Kandal as Fingerpost road is made one way.

Heavy vehicles from Gudalur will be parked on golf link road and tourists will have to take circuit bus from there. Heavy vehicles coming from Coonoor will be parked at Aavin parking, from where circuit bus will be operated. Vehicles entering the Nilgiris are being counted for the management plan at Kakanallah, Burliyar, Kunjapannai and Nadugani.