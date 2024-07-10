GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in Salem ahead of CM Stalin’s visit

Published - July 10, 2024 09:35 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic diversions have been put in place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Krishnagiri-Salem National Highway in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Dharmapuri on Thursday.

According to a release, heavy vehicles travelling from Hosur to Salem should take the route via Agaram Junction, Kariyamangalam, Thippampatti, Morappur, Harur, and Ayodhiyapattinam to reach Salem. Heavy vehicles heading from Salem to Krishnagiri and Bengaluru should take Ayodhiyapattinam, Harur, Morappur, Thippampatti, and Karimangalam to reach Krishnagiri.

For light vehicles, those travelling from Dharmapuri to Salem should use the route through Nallampalli, Muthampatti, Bommidi, and Deevattipatti to reach Salem. Similarly, light vehicles from Salem to Dharmapuri should take Mecheri, Perumalmalai, and Pennagaram to reach Dharmapuri. The release urged motorists to follow the traffic diversions to reach their destinations without disruption.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to land at Salem airport from Chennai on Thursday morning and will proceed to Dharmapuri district to inaugurate the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme.

