Traffic diversions in Coimbatore to aid pier works at Hope College

The police on Thursday sought the public to use alternative routes for the next two weeks to avoid traffic congestion at Hope College on Avinashi Road.

Vehicles from Anna Statue junction towards Avinashi should take Tiruchi Road and L&T bypass via Lakshmi Mills junction and Ramanathapuram junction to proceed further to their destinations.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road proceeding to SITRA and further are advised to take Pioneer Mill road and pass via Peelamedu road overbridge, Gandhima Nagar, Thaneerpandal ‘S’ bend and Tidel Park to bypass Hope College. These vehicles can also reach Avinashi Road via Codissia Road and Kalapatti.

Motorists heading to Avinashi Road from Singanallur via Kamarajar Road shall take alternative route via Ondipudur and L&T bypass to reach Avinashi Road at Neelambur.

