ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions in Coimbatore to aid pier works at Hope College

Published - June 27, 2024 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday sought the public to use alternative routes for the next two weeks to avoid traffic congestion at Hope College on Avinashi Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles from Anna Statue junction towards Avinashi should take Tiruchi Road and L&T bypass via Lakshmi Mills junction and Ramanathapuram junction to proceed further to their destinations.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road proceeding to SITRA and further are advised to take Pioneer Mill road and pass via Peelamedu road overbridge, Gandhima Nagar, Thaneerpandal ‘S’ bend and Tidel Park to bypass Hope College. These vehicles can also reach Avinashi Road via Codissia Road and Kalapatti.

Motorists heading to Avinashi Road from Singanallur via Kamarajar Road shall take alternative route via Ondipudur and L&T bypass to reach Avinashi Road at Neelambur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US