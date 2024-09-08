Traffic diversions in Coimbatore on September 9 for immersion of Vinayaka idols

Coimbatore City Police have announced traffic diversions in the city on Monday, September 9, in view of the processions by various organisations to immerse Lord Vinayaka idols.

A procession carrying Ganesha idols will begin at 1 p.m. from Dharmaraja Kovil at Kuniyamuthur and culminate at Kuniyamuthur tank via Palakkad Road.

Another procession of idols will start at 2 p.m. from Sarada Mill Road at Podanur and pass through Sundarapuram to reach the Kurichi tank on Pollachi Road.

Heavy vehicles and trucks will not be permitted to operate in the city from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Heavy vehicles, including buses, from Pollachi Road to Ukkadam should take a diversion at Eachanari to pass via Chettipalayam Road, GD tank, Railway Community Centre junction, Podanur bazaar street, Kurichi junction and Athupalam to reach Ukkadam.

Light motor vehicles from Pollachi Road to Ukkadam should take a right turn at the Tomato Market and pass via Sarada Mill Road and Railway Community Centre junction to follow the same direction.

Heavy and light motor vehicles from Ukkadam to Pollachi Road should follow the reverse directions.

Heavy vehicles and buses from Ukkadam to Palakkad via Kuniyamuthur should pass via Ukkadam – Perur bypass, Ashok Nagar roundabout, left turn at Selvapuram Government School, Sivalaya junction, Perur, Sundakkamuthur and Kovaipudur to reach Palakkad Road.

Light motor vehicles from Ukkadam to Palakkad should pass through Ukkadam – Perur bypass, left turn at Ashok Nagar roundabout and Puttuvikki Road to enter Palakkad Road.

Heavy vehicles and light motor vehicles from Palakkad Road to Ukkadam should follow the reverse directions.

