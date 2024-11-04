GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions in Coimbatore in view of CM’s visit

Published - November 04, 2024 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have announced traffic diversions in Coimbatore city on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the two days. Other vehicles used for commercial purposes have been asked not to use Avinashi Road on the two days. Motorists have been appealed to avoid Avinashi Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

All government and private buses that come from Tiruppur, Erode and Salem to the city between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. have been asked to enter Sinthamani Pudur from Neelambur and pass via Ondipudur, Singanallur, Ramanathapuram, Sungam roundabout, West Club road and LIC junction to reach Gandhipuram.

Private and government buses leaving the city for Tiruppur, Salem and Erode should pass from Gandhipuram via Sathyamangalam Road, Ganapathy, Vilankurichi, Kalapatti junction, Thottipalayam junction and Neelambur to proceed further.

Vehicles that ply from Tiruchi Road to Sathyamangalam Road and Mettupalayam Road should pass through Ramanathapuram junction, Sungam junction, Classic Tower junction, CMCH, Goods Shed Road, Avinashi Road old flyover, Bookebond Road, Mettupalayam Road and Sanganoor Road. Motorists have been advised to avoid travelling via Hope College, Peelamedu and Sri Ramakrishna College Road.

Vehicles from Sathyamangalam Road that ply to Avinashi Road via Ganapathy and Gandhipuram shall pass via Saravanampatti check post to Kalapatty to proceed further.

Vehicles from Sathyamangalam to Tiruchi Road, Pollachi and Palakkad should pass via Ganapathy, Avarampalayam flyover, Women’s polytechnic, Lakshmi Mills junction, Puliyakulam and Ramanathapuram to proceed further.

