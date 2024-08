The police have announced traffic diversions in Coimbatore city on Friday in view of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Vehicles from Mettupalayam road, Gandhipuram and 100 Feet Road to places such as Erode and Salem should pass through Sathyamangalam Road, Ganapathy, Saravanampatty, Kalapatty, Veeriyampalayam Road and Thottipalayam Pirivu to reach Avinashi Road and proceed further.

Vehicles from Pollachi and Palakkad to Mettupalayam should pass via Ukkadam – Perur bypass, Selvapuram, Shivalaya junction, Ramamurthy Road, Sokkampudur or via Chetty Street, Sullivan Street, Gandhi Park, Lawley Road junction, GCT junction, Kovilmedu, Thadagam Road and Edayarpalayam junction to proceed further.

Vehicles from Ramanathapuram and Sungam to Palakkad and Pollachi should pass via Sungam – Ukkadam bypass, Karumbukkadai and Athupalam. Heavy vehicles such as trucks are not allowed to ply within city limits from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.