Traffic diversions in Coimbatore for immersion of Vinayaka idols

The police have announced traffic diversions in Coimbatore city on September 11, 2024 (Wednesday) in view of processions by various organisations to immerse Vinayaka idols at Muthannankulam.

Trucks will not be permitted to operate in the city from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

All vehicles from Ukkadam to Perur should pass via Ukkadam- Perur bypass, Selvapuram and Shivalaya Theatre junction.

Vehicles from Gandhipuram and Town Hall to Vysial Street and Sullivan Street should pass through Ukkadam, Ukkadam- Perur bypass, Selvapuram and Shivalaya Theatre junction to proceed further.

Vehicles from Ukkadam to Tiruchi Road should take Ukkadam – Sungam bypass to reach Sungam and proceed further. Vehicles to Mettupalayam Road and Thadagam Road from Ukkadam are instructed to pass via Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, railway station and Gandhipuram.

All vehicles from Thadagam Road to the city should take a left turn at Venkitapuram junction and pass via NSR Road, Mettupalayam Road, ARC junction and Sivananda Colony to proceed further. Vehicles from Mettupalayam to the city need to take a left turn at Sanganoor junction and pass via Ganapathy.

Vehicles from Mettupalayam Road to the city can use the Coimbatore north flyover after the processions carrying Vinayaka idols cross Central Theatre when they head towards Muthannankulam.

Vehicles from Perur to the city need to take a right turn near the higher secondary school at Selvapuram to enter Perur – Ukkadam bypass. Vehicles from Perur to Thadagam Road should pass through Shivalaya junction, Ramamurthy Road, Panaimarathoor, Poosaripalayam and Seeranaickenpalayam to reach Maruthamalai Road to proceed further to Thadagam Road by taking a left turn at Lawley Road junction.

Parking of vehicles is not permitted on the sides of procession routes.