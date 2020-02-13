Traffic diversions in city today

The City Police have announced change in traffic pattern on February 14 in view of the serial blasts memorial observance organised by the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Traffic diversions will be in force from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a release said.

Vehicles from Cross Cut Road and 100 Feet Road should take the Shobika Corner, Power House and proceed via Sivananda Colony to reach Mettupalayam Road.

Vehicles proceeding via Flower Market and Brooke Bond Road to reach Mettupalayam Road should take the Avanashi Road flyover and reach the Mill Road, Sukrawarpet and Gandhipark to reach Thadagam Road.

Vehicles from Sai Baba Colony, NSR Road and Mettupalayam Road bound for Gandhipuram should take the NSR Road, Mettuppalayam Road and proceed via ARC Junction and Sivananda Colony. Mettupalayam Road from ARC Junction will remain out of bounds and motorists should use the Sivananda Colony route to proceed further into the city, it added.