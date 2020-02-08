Coimbatore

Traffic diversions in city today

more-in

In view of the temple car festival of Kottai Sangameswarar Temple, the city police announced traffic diversions for commuters on Saturday morning.

All heavy vehicles from Avinashi Road Flyover and Brooke Bond Road proceeding towards Ukkadam must take left at the Goods Shed Road – Big Bazaar Street junction, reach Classic Towers junction on Tiruchi Road and take a right to reach Ukkadam via Valankulam Bypass Road.

Heavy vehicles proceeding to Ukkadam from Tiruchi Road must take a left from the Sungam Junction to reach Ukkadam via Valankulam Bypass Road.

Other heavy vehicles reaching Ukkadam from Marakkadai via Town Hall must reach Classic Towers junction via Lanka Corner and take a right at Valankulam Bypass Road to reach Ukkadam, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 12:44:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/traffic-diversions-in-city-today/article30766287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY