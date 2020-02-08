Traffic diversions in city today

In view of the temple car festival of Kottai Sangameswarar Temple, the city police announced traffic diversions for commuters on Saturday morning.
All heavy vehicles from Avinashi Road Flyover and Brooke Bond Road proceeding towards Ukkadam must take left at the Goods Shed Road – Big Bazaar Street junction, reach Classic Towers junction on Tiruchi Road and take a right to reach Ukkadam via Valankulam Bypass Road.
Heavy vehicles proceeding to Ukkadam from Tiruchi Road must take a left from the Sungam Junction to reach Ukkadam via Valankulam Bypass Road.
Other heavy vehicles reaching Ukkadam from Marakkadai via Town Hall must reach Classic Towers junction via Lanka Corner and take a right at Valankulam Bypass Road to reach Ukkadam, a press release said.
