Traffic diversion to facilitate rail overbridge work at Hanging Garden in Salem

November 14, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Mulluvadi Gate rail overbridge (ROB) work began at the Hanging Garden in Salem, following the recent shifting of Ambedkar’s statue.

The State government had in 2016 announced that an overbridge would be built at ₹ 124.89 crore. As the land acquisition took time, the work commenced only in December 2018. The bridge is being built from the Ambedkar Statue near the Hanging Garden to the Sugavaneswarar Temple. As cases were filed against the ROB, one portion of the work between the Cooperative Bank and Mulluvadi Gate has been halted.

The District Administration’s move to shift the Ambedkar statue faced stiff opposition from various Dalit outfits. After negotiations, the statue was moved to Sundar Lodge Junction, a 100-metre distance from the ROB starting point, in July this year. The Highways Department constructed a roundabout at ₹ 25 lakh to accommodate the statue, and the work is nearing completion.

Following this, the Highways Department started the ROB work before the Hanging Garden last week. The city police have made changes in the traffic movement, starting Saturday.

Police officials said that vehicles, except motorcycles, heading to the Old Bus Stand and Collectorate from Hasthampatti would be diverted via the Rotary Hall, Gandhi Stadium, and Four Roads. Expect heavy vehicles, all others heading from Old Bus Stand and Collectorate could pass via Hanging Garden to Hasthampatti as usual.

“As the traffic flow is high in this locality, we have requested the Highways department to complete the work within a week,” the police officials said.

Stating that rain disrupted the work for three days, the Highways Department officials said that so far they had completed 80% of ROB work. The construction near the Hanging Garden would be completed in 10 days.

“A case filed by the owners of shops near the Cooperative Bank is pending in the Supreme Court, and arguments in the case are finished. We are awaiting the verdict. After that, the remaining portion of ROB works between Cooperative Bank and Mulluvadi Gate (construction of three pillars) will be started,” the Highways Department officials said.