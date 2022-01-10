Traffic diversion on Yercaud ghat road

The Salem district administration has restricted heavy vehicles from using Yercaud ghat for three days due to maintenance works on the route.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that due to maintenance works at three places on the ghat road, heavy vehicles are not permitted to use the road for three days from January 11. Light vehicles may pass through the work areas at a speed of 30 km/ hour.

The district administration advised heavy vehicle drivers to use the Kuppanur-Vazhavanthi Road to reach the hill station.