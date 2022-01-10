Coimbatore

Traffic diversion on Yercaud ghat road

The Salem district administration has restricted heavy vehicles from using Yercaud ghat for three days due to maintenance works on the route.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that due to maintenance works at three places on the ghat road, heavy vehicles are not permitted to use the road for three days from January 11. Light vehicles may pass through the work areas at a speed of 30 km/ hour.

The district administration advised heavy vehicle drivers to use the Kuppanur-Vazhavanthi Road to reach the hill station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 11:54:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/traffic-diversion-on-yercaud-ghat-road/article38227503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY