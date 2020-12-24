COIMBATORE

24 December 2020 23:56 IST

The district administration has announced traffic diversion on Mettupalayam Road to expedite the flyover construction work at the Kavundampalayam junction.

According to a release, the diversion will be in place for two months from January 2. While two-wheelers and ambulances will be permitted to use the existing route, other vehicles will have to take the alternative routes suggested.

Vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam will have to take the road near Saibaba Temple that goes to Saibaba Colony. Vehicles will use Thadagam Road to go to KNG Pudur. From there, they can go to Kanuvai and Thudiyalur or GN Mills and Thudiyalur. The other option is to take the road near TVS showroom and go towards GCT and from there use Thadagam Road to go to Kanuvai and Thudiyalur.

Vehicles proceeding towards Coimbatore city should take a diversion either near Thudiyalur or near Gounder Mills and take the road through Urumandampalayam, Udayampalayam and Maniakarampalayam to reach Gandhipuram.

One-way on Nanjappa Road

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday converted a portion of Dr. Nanjappa Road into one-way on a trial basis to decongest it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu said the stretch from Avinashi Road Junction till Park Gate Junction had been made one-way. Motorists arriving from Gandhipuram must now take the Park Gate Road to reach Avinashi Road at the LIC Junction.

This stretch was regularly witnessing traffic snarls, he said. The decision was taken based on a recent meeting held between the city police and with officials from Transport Department, State Highways Department and the Coimbatore Corporation.

The one-way conversion had been done on a trial basis for a week. “Based on the response from the motorists in the trial period, the stretch could be permanently made one-way,” Mr. Mutharasu said.