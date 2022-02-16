Traffic diversion on Mettupalayam Road on Thursday

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have announced traffic diversion on Mettupalayam Road from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday (February 17) in view of the car festival of Aranganathaswamy Temple, Karamadai.

Vehicles heading to the Nilgiris should pass via Bettathapuram, Thimmampalayam, Teachers Colony and Gandhi Nagar to reach Mettupalayam to proceed further.

Vehicles that are bound to Coimbatore from Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris should take Mettupalayam – Annur Road to pass via Thenthirupathi four corner junction and Mathampalayam to reach Periyanaickenpalayam to proceed further.

The car festival is held between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday.