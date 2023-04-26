Traffic diversion on Cauvery Road and R.K.V. Road in Erode

April 26, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

With the Highways Department carrying out road widening works on Cauvery Road and R.K.V. Road, traffic diversion is in place to ensure uninterrupted work and also smooth flow of vehicles on the busy stretches in the city.

The stretches from Panneerselvam Park (P.S. Park) to Karungalpalayam through Manikoondu and from Karungalpalayam to town police station through R.K.V. Road are the busiest stretches in the city as textile showrooms, commercial establishments, provisional stores and shops are present in large numbers. In the absence of pathways for pedestrians and encroachment of road space by shops, vehicles move at a snail’s pace in the stretches. Also, during the rainy season, in the absence of adequate storm water drain, water stagnates on the roads disrupting vehicle movement.

The Highways Department began road widening works in the four km stretch at a cost of ₹ 11.30 crore from Sathya weighbridge to town police station in July, 2022. The work includes constructing storm water drain and pathways and re-laying the road. Currently, work is on to construct seven culverts across the road and remove electric poles on the roads.

Due to works, movement of four-wheelers and other vehicles were restricted from Krishna Theatre Junction to R.K.V. Road and Town Police Station area from April 24. Vehicles proceeding towards P.S. Park have to take the road near Krishna Theatre and Mandapam road while buses from Cauvery Road should take Kamarajar School Road, Old Star Theatre Road and reach Sakthi Road. The diversion is expected to be in place at least for a month or until works are completed on R.K.V. Road.

