HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion near Podanur station due to UGD work

March 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TWAD has begun works to lay pipelines near the Podanur railway station in Coimbatore on Sunday.

TWAD has begun works to lay pipelines near the Podanur railway station in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Traffic has been diverted due to laying of pipelines under the Under Ground Sewerage Schemes near the Podanur Railway Station by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

According to a TWAD engineer, the UGD work would be held for 100 metres. Hence, traffic in the route would be diverted via Jothi Nagar Road, near Karunanidhi Nagar in Ramanathapuram towards Sarada Mill Road in Sundarapuram in Kurichi. The traffic diversion would come into effect from March 5.”

“The cost of the overall project is roughly ₹558 crore. The work is under way at several parts of the district, including near the railway station and 14 wards in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur. We expect to finish the work by September this year,” according to TWAD official.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.