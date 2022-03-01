Traffic diversion in view of Koniamman Temple car festival in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police have announced traffic diversions from noon to 8 p.m. on March 2 in view of the car festival of Koniamman Temple.

Vehicles entering the city from Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road will have to take the Ukkadam - Sungam bypass to reach Classic Towers junction to proceed to their respective destinations.

Vehicles from Palakkad and Pollachi Road to Mettupalayam Road and Thadagam Road should pass via Sunnambu Kalvai Puttuvikki road, Sethuma Vaikal police check post, Shivalaya junction, Ramamurthy road and Gandhi Park.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road towards Ukkadam will have to take Goods Shed road to reach Town Hall road junction from where heavy vehicles should pass via Classic Towers junction to reach Ukkadam bypass. Medium vehicles can take Vincent Road to reach Ukkadam.

Vehicles from Tiruchi Road will not be allowed to take Vysial Street towards Perur. They should pass via Ukkadam junction, Ukkadam - Perur bypass and Shivalaya junction to proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur Road to the city via Chetty Street and Raja Street should take Sullivan Street to reach Gandhipark and proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur to Palakkad Road should take a right turn at Shivalaya junction to reach Puttuvikki road. Those heading to Ukkadam should take a right turn at the Government High School junction on Perur Road to enter Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles from Thadagam Road to Palakkad Road should pass via Ponnaiyarajapuram, Sokkampudur and Shivalaya junction to reach Perur -Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles from Sukrawarpet road to Raja Street via Telugu Brahmin Street should take alternative route through Gandhi Park, Sokkampudur and Shivalaya junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Raja Street from Sukrawarpet via Thiyagi Kumaran Street.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Coimbatore city between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 2.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on KG Street, Vysial Street, Oppanakara Street and Raja Street on the day of the car festival.