Traffic diversion in view of Koniamman Temple car festival in Coimbatore on February 28

February 26, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the Koniamman Temple car festival, the city police have announced changes in the traffic pattern to be enforced on February 28 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vehicles from Perur, Chetty Street and Raja Street are banned from entering the city and instead they could take a left turn at the Selvapuram Corporation High School and proceed via Ashok Nagar round-about, Perur By Pass and Ukkadam and then can proceed further. Vehicles from Chetty Street and Vysial Street will have to take the Ukkadam round-about and proceed via Sethumavaikkal check post, Shivalaya Junction and could take Perur road.

Buses from Marudhamalai and Thadagam Road could taken the Gandhi Park and DB Road and avoid left turn and could instead take a right turn and proceed via Mcricker Road, Mettupalayam, Shanmuga Theatre, Devangapet and could take the Avanashi Road flyover.

Vehicular traffic on Telugu Brahmin Street from Marudhamalai and Thadagam Road is banned. Instead, the vehicles could take the Gandhi Park, Ponniaharajapuram, Chockampudur, Ramamoorthy Street, Selvapuram Corporation School and Ashok Nagar round-about. Vehicles from Ukkadam bound for Oppanakkara Street, Thadgam Road, Marudhamalai and Mettupalayam road should take Perur bypass road, Ashok Nagar round-about, Senthuma Vaikkal check post, Shivalaya Junction, Ramamoorthy road, Chockampudur, Ponniahrajapuram and Gandhi Park. Vehicle entry into Raja Street via Thyagi Kumaran Street and Sukrawarpet is banned.

Entry of cargo heavy vehicles into the city is banned from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on February 28. Similarly, parking of vehicles on Raja Street, Oppanakkara Street, Vysial Street and KG Street is banned from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Two-wheeler riders are requested to use the Corporation parking space opposite the temple and those coming in four-wheelers are requested to park their vehicles beneath the flyover under construction at Ukkadam.